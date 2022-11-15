BILLINGS — Left-hander Elijah Gill was named the Pioneer League pitcher of the year for the 2022 season on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Billings Mustangs player to win the award since its inception in 2001.
Gill went 3-1 with a league-leading 3.26 ERA in 85.2 innings. He struck out 80 and walked 29, and threw at least five innings in each of his 15 starts except his final one.
Previous Mustangs to win the pitcher of the year award were Cleris Severino (2002), Ty Boyles (2015 co-winner) and Miguel Medrano (2019).
Gill was also named a Pioneer League all-star along with teammate Beaux Bonvillain. Bonvillain, a left-handed reliever, began the season with a streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings. He finished the season with 1.66 ERA in 43.1 innings and had 10 saves, third-most in the league.
Other award winners included Missoula 1B/RHP Jayson Newman, who earned MVP honors; Grand Junction OF Nico Popa, who was rookie of the year; Ogden SS Jesus Valdez earned international player of the year honors; and Grand Junction’s Bobby Jenks took home the manager of the year award.
