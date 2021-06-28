BOISE, Idaho — Dalton Cobb led off the ninth inning with a home run and the Billings Mustangs snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Boise Hawks Monday night in Pioneer League baseball.
The Mustangs (12-21) won the final game of a six-game series against the Hawks (14-19).
Boise had runners at second and third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Billings ended the game with a double play.
Cobb was responsible for two of the Mustangs' six hits. His solo home run was his third of the season.
Jalen Garcia had a double and two RBIs for the victors.
Myles Miller had three hits for Boise, including a double.
Boise led 2-0, but the Mustangs tied it up with two in the seventh coming off Garcia's 11th double of the season.
Reliever Dallas Bryan pitched the final two innings and earned the win.
The Mustangs will have Tuesday off before hosting Great Falls on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
