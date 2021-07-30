COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 12-hit, 13-run fifth inning powered the Billings Mustangs to a 19-7 Pioneer League victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Friday at UCHealth Park.
A night after going 5 for 5 at the plate, Billings' Anthony Amicangelo had three more hits, including a two-run homer in the wild fifth frame. Amicangelo has now hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games.
Chris Eusay hit two doubles and drove in three runs in the fifth alone as the Mustangs sent 17 batters to the plate. Tristen Carranza, Brandt Broussard and Christian Sepulveda each had two RBIs in the inning, and Billings took a 17-4 lead.
Marcus Skundrich hit a two-run homer for the Mustangs in the fourth.
Billings and Rocky Mountain will square off again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at UCHealth Park. The series finale is Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.