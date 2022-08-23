BILLINGS — Five players drove in runs and the Billings Mustangs opened a six-game homestand at Dehler Park with an 8-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.
The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs (18-13 second half, 43-34 overall), who ended a three-game winning streak for the PaddleHeads (21-10, 56-22). Billings moved within three games of first-place Missoula in the North Division second-half standings by beating the PaddleHeads for the first time this season. Missoula leads the season series 8-1.
Juan Teixeira, newly acquired from Boise for the playoff stretch run, drove in two runs on a couple of sacrifice flies. Crews Taylor, Bryce Jackson, Jordan Hovey and Andrew Fernandez also had RBIs for the Mustangs.
Missoula trailed 8-1 after six innings. The PaddleHeads scored three in the seventh and another in the ninth before Zach Penrod nailed down the final two outs with two runners on for his first save.
Kenny Serwa (4-1) allowed four runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked none.
McClain O’Connor drove in two runs for Missoula and Jayson Newman went 4 for 5 with an RBI.
The Mustangs entered the night 1½ games ahead of Great Falls and two games ahead of Idaho Falls for the North wild-card spot, should Missoula win the second-half division title.
