BILLINGS — Twenty months.
That’s about how much time will have passed between games when the Billings Mustangs finally step back on the diamond to begin the 2021 Pioneer League baseball season.
So much has happened since Sept. 12, 2019, when Billings was ousted from the postseason with a 6-4 loss at Idaho Falls. First, a worldwide pandemic struck, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. Then, each team in the Pioneer League was stripped of its professional development licenses as part of Major League Baseball’s controversial restructuring of the farm system, meaning they are no longer affiliates of MLB parent clubs.
The league has since been designated a Partner League of MLB, and its first season of independent baseball is scheduled to commence May 22 with the first games of what will be a 96-game campaign. The Mustangs are set to open the season on the road against, ironically, Idaho Falls.
The home portion of their schedule begins May 26 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
“We’re so excited to be able to play professional baseball again,” Billings owner Dave Heller said Wednesday during a phone conversation with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
It’s a big silver lining for Heller, who noted the “pure misery” COVID-19 has wreaked on professional baseball and beyond, from its economic impact on the Mustangs and the rest of the league to the death of a professional colleague, Wichita Wind Surge owner Lou Schwechheimer, who was instrumental in moving that Triple-A franchise from New Orleans but passed away last June due to complications of coronavirus.
“You’re seeing friends and neighbors get sick, some of them fatally so, and that’s horrible,” Heller said. “It’s been horrible for everybody.”
“I can’t think of an industry in the country that’s had to go 20 months without any revenue whatsoever,” he said. “I think minor league baseball as an industry has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, but the pandemic has been brutal on everybody.”
The Mustangs, who joined the Pioneer League in 1948, had been a farm club of the Cincinnati Reds since 1974. It was one of the longest-running player development affiliations in baseball. And taking on independent status means business will be done differently both on and off the field going forward.
The Mustangs did benefit from COVID-19 assistance via the state through the federally funded CARES Act — to the tune of nearly $450,000 — but all Pioneer League clubs are now responsible for acquiring and paying players as well as naming a manager and appointing coaches and strength and conditioning/athletic training personnel.
Heller said the Mustangs have hired a manager, at least in principle, but would not yet say who it is until the deal is approved by the Pioneer League office. The team has also begun signing players, Heller said.
“We’ve hired a manager and we are just waiting for the league president (Michael Shapiro) to sign off on his hiring before we announce it,” Heller said. “And we’ve already signed quite a few players. We’ve maybe filled out half the roster so far.
“But we’re also watching very closely the end of (extended) spring training for minor leaguers and seeing who gets cut, and we want to go after those players. Those are going to be the best ones.”
With 42 fewer minor league clubs (a consequence of MLB’s restructuring down on the farm) and a first-year player draft that was moved to mid-July and is expected to be only 20 rounds long, many of the same types of players the Pioneer League was made up of in the past are likely to populate it now.
The fact that there also is now an MLB-issued cap of 180 players per organization should also allow for several quality prospects to be available for Pioneer League teams to sign.
Heller said he has been loath to make any official personnel announcements until the season gets closer than it already is. And he stressed that he remains confident in the league’s potential.
“For our fans, they’re going to be seeing the exact same quality level of baseball with the exact same players,” Heller said. “Once the draft happens and we sign players who are undrafted, our roster will have some turnover.
“For our fans, there’s going to be really no discernable difference at all. It’s going to be everything that they’re used to in the past.”
Longtime Mustangs general manager Gary Roller said full-season and mini-season ticket plans are now on sale. Individual-game tickets will go on sale May 5 at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in season tickets or other information are encouraged to call the clubs’ office at Dehler Park at 406-252-1241.
The single-game pricing structure, per the Mustangs, is as follows:
Club Box Reserved $12; Adult Dugout Box Reserved $10; Senior/Children Dugout Box Reserved $9; Adult Field Box Reserved $8; Senior/Children Field Box Reserved $7; General Admission $6.
Heller said Mustangs players are expected to report to Billings on May 15 and will begin a weeklong preseason camp at Dehler Park on May 18 or 19. Those workouts, Heller said, will be free and open to the public.
“We’re getting ready, and we’ll be ready by May 22,” Heller said. “It feels very real.”
