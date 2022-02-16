BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced their coaching staff for the 2022 Pioneer League baseball season.
Assisting first-year manager Jim Riggleman will be pitching coach Dan Radison and hitting coach Mike Toomey.
Radison has coached at every level, including 10 years in Major League Baseball and 25 years in Minor League Baseball. He has coached for the Mets, Cardinals, Yankees, Padres, Nationals, Cubs, Astros, and Orioles, and has scouted for the Yankees.
Toomey has spent more than 40 years in professional baseball, having worked with MLB clubs in Cleveland, San Francisco, Texas, New York, Montreal, Washington and most recently Kansas City, where he served as special assistant to the general manager. Toomey also has scouted internationally.
“Dan Radison and Mike Toomey are two of the most respected people in the game,” Mustangs owner Dave Heller stated in a press release. “With Dan and Mike on board, I’m confident we’ll continue to serve as a pipeline for future MLB players.”
The Mustangs open their second season as an independent club on May 25 in Missoula. Their home opener is May 28 versus the Northern Colorado Owlz.
