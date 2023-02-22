BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday the completion of their coaching staff, which includes a former coach with the old Butte Copper Kings of the Pioneer League.
Joining manager Billy Horton will be pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen and hitting coach Craig Maddox.
“Dennis and Craig are both teachers of the game and that’s one of the main reasons I selected them to be on our staff,” Horton was quoted as saying in a Mustangs’ press release. “Their blend of playing and coaching is extremely valuable and I’m excited to work with them this summer.”
Rasmussen, 63, pitched 12 seasons in the major leagues where he went 91-77 with a 4.15 ERA for six clubs. He began his coaching career with the Copper Kings and has served as pitching coach in the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox organization.
Rasmussen, a first-round draft choice of the California Angels, was most recently the pitching coach for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League.
Maddox, 37, played in the minor-league systems for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves before playing several seasons in the independent leagues and overseas. He retired as a player in 2019 and went into coaching, joining the San Francisco Giants’ organization.
The Mustangs open their season May 23 at home against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
