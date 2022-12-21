BILLINGS — The enduring image of Gary Roller is of him standing along the third-base concourse of Dehler Park, taking in a few at-bats, a few innings if he’s lucky, until he’s pulled away to extinguish the latest fire during that night’s Billings Mustangs game.
There are usually plenty of fires, both big and small, that need to be taken care of on any given night. Really, though, they were all big to Roller, who, after 18 years as Mustangs general manager announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Roller simply wanted to put a quality product on the field and make the game-day experience for the fans as hassle-free as he could. But those times where he could actually catch a bit of baseball action, those were the moments.
Roller played baseball, coached American Legion for a time, and has been with the Mustangs for nearly 30 years doing just about every job imaginable.
Baseball is his passion, but Roller felt he was ready to let this part of it go.
“Nothing lasts forever,” Roller told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It had to happen at some point in time. It isn’t like I did this this morning. I’ve been thinking about it for a while.
“I feel like it’s time. It’s more instinct than anything. The way I’m built I don’t really follow my instincts. I follow more logic and reason. But in this case, it’s more instinct than anything else, and I’ve just got to kind of trust that the timing is right.”
Roller, 59, has spent most of his adult life with the Mustangs. He started with the organization, which was then run by Bob Wilson and affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds, as an intern in 1993. Roller was promoted to assistant general manager after one season and held that position until he was promoted to general manager.
It’s been a lot of early mornings and late nights, especially the past couple years as the Pioneer League transitioned from Major League Baseball’s vast minor-league system to an independent circuit following MLB’s contraction of the minor leagues.
“Gary Roller embodies everything it means to be a Mustang,” team owner Dave Heller was quoted as saying in a press release. “He loves the game, he loves this great community, he loves the league, and, above all, he loves seeing people at the ballpark.
“I’m honored to have worked so closely with him over the past eight years. He is not merely a respected friend; he is a Billings institution. His daily presence at Dehler Park will be deeply missed.”
The Mustangs won six Pioneer League championships (1993, 1994, 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2014) during Roller's time with the club. He was named the league's Executive of the Year three times (2000, 2008 and 2014).
During Roller’s tenure, the Mustangs were twice named the recipient of Minor League Baseball's John H. Johnson President's Award, which is given to the team that has demonstrated franchise stability and made significant contributions to its community, league, and the baseball industry. The club also won two McCurdy Cups, an award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field.
Through all that winning of championships and awards, though, it’s the personal relationships built and being a part of baseball all these years that’s the highlight for Roller. It was getting to know the fans, who filled Dehler Park every night, and players like current Red Joey Votto and the other numerous players and coaches, be they all-stars or not, who called Billings home for a summer.
Roller described his career with the Mustangs as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” and he thanked Wilson, Woody Hahn, the former Mustangs board of directors and current owner Heller “for trusting and believing in me.”
“It’s a dream come true, it really is, and I’ve always said that,” Roller said. “Even in the tougher times, the more difficult or challenging times, I’ve always said I have the best job in the world. I still believe that, probably always will believe that, regardless of what I end up doing. I’m blessed and I’m really the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do this.”
Roller said he’ll hang around until a successor is found. Until then, though, Roller will continue on with his GM duties. And maybe when May 23 rolls around, opening night for the Mustangs against the Missoula PaddleHeads, Roller might actually have a seat and be able to watch a game from first pitch to last without rushing off to quell the next emergency.
“(Those moments) mean so much,” Roller said of the time he’d get to spend watching the Mustangs play. “They really mean everything, because you’ve worked so many hours, you’ve worked so hard to put this product out there for this community that we love so much. It just means everything that you’re a part of it.”
