IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Billings starter Kenny Serwa had another strong outing and the Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-2 Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.

Gabe Wurtz and Andrew Fernandez had RBIs for the Mustangs, who scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings.

Serwa (2-1) and Beaux Bonvillain combined to shut out the Chukars over the game’s final seven innings after Idaho Falls took a 2-1 lead after two.

Serwa went seven innings, allowed seven hits and two runs, one earned. He struck out seven and walked two. Bonvillain allowed one hit in two innings to earn the save, his second.

Serwa has thrown at least five innings in each of his six starts, and has allowed one or zero earned runs in five of them.

Billings (9-10 second half, 34-31 overall) and Idaho Falls (12-7, 29-28) play again Wednesday night.

