GREAT FALLS — Rain forced the postponement of Thursday’s Pioneer League game between the Billings Mustangs and Great Falls Voyagers.

The teams will play two games at Centene Stadium on Friday, with the opener scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The Voyagers won the first game of the series, 7-2, on Thursday. It was the first win of the season for Great Falls, which improved to 1-9. The Mustangs dropped to 5-5 after Thursday’s loss.

Tags

Load comments