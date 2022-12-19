BILLINGS — Casper, Wyoming, native Tom Browning, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs in 1982 and later threw a perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died on Monday according to a story on the Cincinnati Reds website.
Browning, who was 62 years old, died at his home in Union, Kentucky, after he was found not breathing and unresponsive according to the article. Mark Sheldon, who covers the Reds for MLB.com, wrote that efforts to revive Browning weren’t successful and no foul play was suspected.
Browning was both a Billings Mustangs and Cincinnati Reds hall of famer.
"The Billings Mustangs are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Today 'Mr. Perfect,' Tom Browning, the only Cincinnati Reds pitcher ever to throw a perfect game, passed away far too soon," Mustangs owner Dave Heller was quoted as saying on the Mustangs website. "In 1982 Browning, like many Reds stars over the past five decades, began his pro career in Billings. He later returned to be our pitching coach in 2008, just after his inauguration into the Reds Hall of Fame, and again in 2013. He made so many memories for generations of Mustangs fans. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and Reds fans everywhere."
Browning started his pro baseball career with the Mustangs in 1982 after being chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 MLB June Amateur Draft. In an article announcing Browning's death posted on the Mustangs website, it stated "that summer at Cobb Field, Browning led the Mustangs in innings pitched and strikeouts while posting a 3.89 ERA. He made his MLB debut just two years later."
Browning, a left-hander, had a record of 123-90 over 12 MLB seasons from 1984-1995, with a 3.94 ERA. He started 300 of 302 games pitched. His first 11 seasons were with the Cincinnati Reds and he finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.
He won a World Series with Cincinnati in 1990 as the Reds swept the Oakland Athletics, 4-0. He was the winning pitcher in Game 3, an 8-3 Reds win.
As a rookie in 1985, Browning posted a record of 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA.
Browning was the Mustangs’ pitching coach in 2008 and 2013.
According to statistics on baseball-reference.com, Browning was 4-8 for the Mustangs in 1982 with a 3.89 ERA. He started all 14 games he pitched in and had three complete games. Over 88 innings, he allowed 96 hits and 53 runs, 38 earned. He whiffed 87 and walked 41.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.