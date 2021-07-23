BILLINGS — Kelvan Pilot and Neil Lang combined for eight shutout innings but the Billings Mustangs still needed to hang on for a 4-3 win over the Boise Hawks Friday night in front 2,804 fans at Dehler Park.
Tyshaun Chapman allowed two inherited runners to score in the top of the ninth before he struck out Wladimir Galindo and got Roby Enriquez to ground out with runners on the second and third to nail down the Mustangs’ season-high fifth straight win.
Pilot (1-1) started and went five innings, giving up six hits while striking out four and walking two. Lang followed with three shutout innings of his own before allowing a run when the first three Boise batters in the ninth reached base.
Chapman gave up a hit and a sacrifice fly before the Hawks tacked on their third run of the inning on a Mustangs’ error. Chapman then got the final two outs for his second save.
Cameron Comer had three hits and scored twice for the Mustangs, who improved to 5-1 in the second half. Dalton Cornett had a bases-loaded, two-out single in the fourth that gave Billings a 3-0 lead and Anthony Amicangelo added an RBI single in the fifth. Chris Eusay’s triple in the second plated the Mustangs’ first run.
Alejandro Rivero, Galindo, Tyler Jorgenson and Myles Harris all had two hits for the Hawks (2-4), who out-hit the Mustangs 11-7.
Game four of the six-game series is Saturday night at Dehler Park, with first pitch set for 6:35.
