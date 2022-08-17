GREAT FALLS — A three-run home run by Brian Parreira in the first inning sparked the Billings Mustangs to an 8-5 road win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the Pioneer League on Wednesday night.

The win, the fifth in a row for the Mustangs, didn’t come without some drama in the ninth. Beaux Bonvillain got out of a two-on, no-out jam to earn his fifth save and extend his scoreless inning streak to 20 in a row. Foster Pace (5-3) threw 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief, giving up four hits.

Billings improved to 14-12 in the second half and 39-33 overall. Great Falls slipped to 13-13 and 40-33.

Jordan Barth hit an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, a season-high for the Mustangs.

Derek Kolbush went 3 for 4 and drove in a run and scored a run for the Voyagers.

The Mustangs conclude their season-long 11-game road trip with Thursday’s game against the Voyagers.

