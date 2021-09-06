BILLINGS — In their final home game of the regular season, the Billings Mustangs earned a 6-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday at Dehler Park.
Billings improved 44-49 overall and 26-19 in the second half, one game behind the first half-champion Missoula PaddleHeads in the Pioneer League North division.
The Mustangs built a 5-1 lead through three innings and were up 6-2 through five, thanks in part to starting pitcher Alex Smith. The left-hander allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 7.48.
At the plate for Billings, Anthony Amicangelo and Marcus Skundrich each went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, and Aaron Bond was 1 for 3 with two walks.
For Idaho Falls (55-38, 21-24), Webb Little went 1 for 5 with a solo home run (his 15th of the season), and Hunter Hisky finished 3 for 5 with a double.
The Mustangs will take Tuesday off and begin a three-game series at Missoula on Wednesday to end the regular season.
Photos: Billings Mustangs play Idaho Falls at Dehler Park on Monday
