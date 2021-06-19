BILLINGS — Jordan Hovey, a shortstop with the Billings Mustangs, has signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals. The Mustangs made the announcement on their website on Saturday.
Hovey, who played college baseball at both Missouri State and Creighton, is the first Mustangs player to sign an affiliated pro contract since they became an independent club prior to the 2021 season.
Hovey had at least one hit in each of his nine games with Billings. He had 17 hits, six doubles and three home runs, and batted .500 and had a .614 on-base percentage. and a 1.555 OPS.
