IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs kept their Pioneer League title hopes alive with a 4-3 road victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday night.
The North Division series is now tied 1-1 going into Tuesday's decisive Game 3 back at Melaleuca Field. Idaho Falls the first game 2-0 on Sunday in Billings.
The Chukars took a 2-0 lead again on Monday with a two-run bottom of the second inning, but the Mustangs tied it up in the top of the third. Idaho Falls took the lead back with one run in the bottom of the third, and 3-2 score held steady through five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Billings first baseman Leonardo Seminati hit an RBI double, and Reniel Ozuna (3 for 4) drove him in with a single to give Billings the 4-3 lead.
Alec Byrd, Ryan Dunne and Jose Adames pitched the final 4 1/3 innings for the Mustangs, and none of them allowed a hit. They combined to strike out six batters and walk two. Billings got four hitless innings from Omar Conoropo and a perfect ninth from Johnnie Schneider on Sunday, and the bullpen has combined to allow one run on two hits in 12 innings over the two games.
Tuesday's game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. The winner will face South Division champion Ogden, which beat Grand Junction 6-5 in 10 innings Monday.
