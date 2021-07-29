COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christian Sepulveda outdueled Jacob Barfield in the extra-inning knockout round and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Thursday at UCHealth Park.
Sepulveda hit one home run in the second round of the home run derby while Barfield was shut out. In the opening round, neither Billings' Jalen Garcia or Rocky Mountain's Manny Olloque hit one out.
The Vibes scored twice in the ninth and five runs total in the final three innings to tie the game 8-8 and force the knockout round.
Freddy Achecar delivered a two-run double to highlight a three-run sixth inning, which gave the Mustangs a 7-3 lead. Achecar then scored on Dalton Cornett's single.
The Mustangs jumped on the Vibes early with two runs in the first. Anthony Amicangelo's single scored Garcia in that frame. Billings added a run apiece in the second and third innings to stake to a 4-1 advantage.
Rocky Mountain scored twice in its half of the fifth, with both runs coming around on a base hit by Barfield. But a one-run game was soon a four-run Mustangs advantage after the top half of the sixth.
Barfield hit a two-run home run in the seventh to pull the Vibes within 7-5. The Vibes' made it 7-6 on Carlos Gallardo's sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the Mustangs added another run on Amicangelo's fifth hit, which scored Sepulveda.
The teams will play the third game of their six-game series Friday at UCHealth Park.
