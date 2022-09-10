BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday night with an 8-4 loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
It was the regular-season finale for the Mustangs (53-41) and Chukars (48-48).
Billings, which finished with the league's third-best record, will begin postseason play on Monday night at Dehler Park against the reigning league champion Missoula PaddleHeads.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
On Saturday night, the Chukars scored four runs in the final two innings to snap a 4-4 tie. Idaho Falls scored three runs in the ninth with two out.
The Mustangs used seven pitchers overall, allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs.
Billings finished with seven hits, including a two-run double by Juan Teixeira in the third inning.
The game was tied at 4-all after three innings.
Idaho Falls received four hits and two RBIs from Steve Barmakian. He tripled in two runs in the ninth.
