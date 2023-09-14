MISSOULA — Almost a year to the day after falling to the Missoula PaddleHeads in a tense playoff elimination game, the Billings Mustangs returned the favor on the same diamond Thursday.

It took 12 innings and a crazy hop, but the Ponies got it done in Game 3 of the Pioneer League North Division series.

With two outs in the top of the 12th and runners on first and second, Mitch Moralez hit a routine roller to third that hit something on the Ogren-Allegiance infield and bounced completely over Missoula third baseman Cam Thompson's head. Brendan Ryan raced home from second to give the Mustangs the lead and they held on for an 8-7 win.

But not before some additional drama in the bottom of the 12th.

Dondrei Hubbard hit a leadoff single for the PaddleHeads off Nathan Jenkins and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Then with one out, Luis Navarro lined a base hit to right field and Hubbard sprinted home.

Hubbard appeared to arrive at the plate just before the relay throw. But the umpire determined Mustangs catcher John Michael Faile tagged Hubbard before he touched home base. Ethan McCrea came on to get the third out for the Mustangs and a celebration ensued on the field.

Billings (53-46) will play in the best-of-3 championship for the first time since 2016. The Mustangs will travel to Ogden Friday for Game 1 on Saturday.

"Probably the craziest game I've ever been a part of," Moralez said. "Just back and forth, back and forth.

"It felt like neither team wanted to win it to be honest. We just wanted to keep playing the whole night. But it was awesome. It's always a battle between us and the PaddleHeads. I can't wait for the championship."

Missoula did well to stretch the game past the 10th.

Moralez ripped a run-scoring double with two outs in that inning to give Billings a 7-6 lead. Hunter Schilperoort came on to pitch the bottom half for the Mustangs and surrendered a two-out RBI single to Keaton Greenwalt.

The PaddleHeads forced extra innings with a tying run in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Trevor Jackson. But they squandered an opportunity to end the game before extra innings due to baserunning mistakes.

Austin Bernard ripped a leadoff double to right but was gunned down trying to stretch it into a triple. McClain O'Connor drew a walk and scored on a Thompson liner down the first base line. But Thompson was also caught trying to take third in the same sequence.

Billings wasted no time jumping on top with a run in the first inning. Taylor Lomack drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-out double by cleanup hitter Alejandro Figueredo on a ball that landed just inside the foul line at the base of the fence in left field.

Missoula answered in the bottom half. Hubbard smacked an opposite field home run over the highest part of the fence in right field.

Blake Evans ripped a solo home run for the Mustangs in the second. The inning could have been worse for the PaddleHeads had they not picked Bryce Donovan off at first just before the Evans blast.

Missoula knotted the score at 2-2 in the third. Thompson reached on an infield single and scored on a one-out pop fly to left field by Josh Elvir.

Billings went back in front with a run in the fourth. Ryan hit a leadoff single and moved up when Elvir misplayed the ball in right field. That marked the end for PaddleHeads starting pitcher Dawson Day, who was replaced by Mark Timmins. Ryan moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Moralez.

Timmins ran into big trouble with two outs in the fifth. Faile drew a walk to give the visitors runners on first and second, setting the stage for a line drive home run to left field by Figueredo, giving the Mustangs a 6-2 lead.

Billings reliever Keagan McGinnis had a nightmarish sixth inning. Missoula scored three runs on four hits. One runner came home on a wild pitch, one on a fielder's choice and one on a Greenwalt base hit. McGinnis was replaced by McLain Harris with two outs and a runner on third and he put out the fire, coaxing a ground out.

Harris kept the PaddleHeads quiet until Jake Guenther's double with two outs in the eighth inning. Billlings manager Billy Horton brought on reliever Trevor Jackson and he retired Greenwalt on a pop out.

Missoula finished with 15 hits to 14 for the Mustangs. Hubbard had four for the hosts and Ryan had four for the visitors.

The PaddleHeads finished with a 67-31 record.

Photos: Missoula PaddleHeads vs Billings Mustangs