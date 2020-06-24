BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs are offering refunds to ticket holders for the still-in-limbo 2020 baseball season, but the club will also provide an incentive for those who opt to keep their seats for a potential 2021 campaign.
The Pioneer League baseball season was scheduled to begin June 19 with Billings hosting Great Falls at Dehler Park. For those who had season or group tickets for unplayed games, Mustangs owner Dave Heller said refunds are available, but that the team is offering a 10% bonus credit for fans willing to roll their purchases over to next season.
“We love our fans and we appreciate the great support that we get throughout Yellowstone County,” Heller said Wednesday. “This is our way of saying thank you.”
The Pioneer League, though, requests that ticket holders hold off on requesting refunds until a formal declaration about the 2020 season is made by either Major League Baseball or Minor League Baseball.
Major League Baseball and the MLB players’ union on Tuesday agreed to a 60-game schedule beginning July 23 or 24, though the MiLB season remains in doubt. The minor league season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Heller, though, said there might still be reason for optimism.
“It’s my understanding that MLB has put together a committee to look into if the minor leagues are going to play this year, and if so where and under what conditions,” he said.
During a recent interview with 406mtsports.com, Heller said he now has “no doubt” the Mustangs will play some sort of a season in 2021, whether that is as a club affiliated with a major league team or not.
The 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires in September. The entire eight-team Pioneer League is among the 40-plus clubs designated for contraction after 2020.
