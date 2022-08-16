GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.
Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth added RBIs in the fifth to help stake Serwa (3-1) to a 5-0 lead in the sixth.
That was plenty for the right-hander, who shut out the Voyagers for five innings before Riley Jepson hit a solo inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth. Serwa allowed two more runs in the inning — one was unearned — for a final line of six innings, seven hits allowed, two strikeouts and two walks. His outing marked the third straight game in which he’s gone at least five innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer.
Abraham Dow added an RBI double and Andrew Fernandez a sacrifice fly for the Mustangs (13-12 second half, 38-33 overall), who won their fourth straight. Gabe Wurtz went 3 for 5.
Billings’ Kelvan Pilot, who was named the North Division pitcher of the week for the third time this season on Tuesday, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief and Beaux Bonvillain worked the ninth for his fourth save.
Jepson finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Voyagers (13-12, 40-32). Christopher de Guzman and Breydon Daniel also had two hits.
The teams play two more games in Great Falls before both pack their bags for a three-game series in Billings at Dehler Park starting on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.