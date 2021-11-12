BILLINGS — Outfielder Jalen Garcia of the Billings Mustangs this week was named Rookie of the Year in the Pioneer League.
In 90 games, Garcia slashed .349/.419/.616 with 16 home runs, 75 RBIs and 97 runs scored. His 130 hits tied for third-most in the league, and his 29 stolen bases ranked second.
Garcia, a Billings native, finished the year with 54 extra-base hits, including 25 doubles and 13 triples, which tied for the league lead.
Catcher Zac Almond of league champion Missoula was named league MVP. PaddleHeads reliever Mark Simon was named Pitcher of the Year. Missoula's Michael Schlact was honored as the Manager of the Year.
The Pioneer League played its first season of independent ball as a partner league of MLB in 2021, after 80 years of affiliated status with Minor League Baseball.
The 2022 season is scheduled to begin in May.
