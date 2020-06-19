BILLINGS — Friday was to be opening day for the Billings Mustangs professional baseball team.
And while there was “disappointment” and “frustration” for Billings Mustangs owner Dave Heller as the game is officially listed as “postponed” on the team’s website schedule, Heller also expressed hope for the future of the club.
Heller told 406mtsports.com in a phone interview from his home in Davenport, Iowa, that he is optimistic about the Mustangs and the Pioneer League as negotiations continue between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball for a new Professional Baseball Agreement, which expires in September.
First pitch was scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday between the Great Falls Voyagers and Mustangs at Dehler Park.
Instead, with the PBA between MLB and MiLB suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stadium sat empty.
And with that reality, instead of celebrating opening day for the sixth time since he purchased the club, Heller was upset with the situation.
“My thoughts are I’m disappointed and frustrated,” he said. “Those two words sum up best how I feel right now.”
Portable concession stands were pushed into corners, the doors on the permanent vendor booths were closed and on a day when players should have been taking batting practice, there was little activity at the park.
A few birds were on the infield and a Billings Parks and Recreation employee was using a string trimmer on the perimeter of the ballpark Friday morning.
Typically on opening day hours before the game, preparations would be under way. Mustangs general manager Gary Roller was at the park, going about the daily business, but he was not able to sell tickets to those who would be arriving during the day to avoid lines later in the evening.
Heller said Billings averages 3,500 fans on opening day.
“It’s just incredibly frustrating and disappointing, not just for me personally but for our staff and people who live in the community who look forward to a year of Mustangs baseball,” Heller said. “It’s terrible. There are no winners in this.”
As of now, Heller — the majority owner of four affiliated MiLB teams — is not sure if or when minor league teams across the country will be able to play this year. He said MLB team owners will decide if they send players to minor league teams across the country so they can field teams.
Heller said it’s MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s “decision whether to reinstate it (the PBA) or not. It’s really that simple. If he reinstates it, we play. If he doesn’t, we don’t.”
On June 10, the Mustangs issued a statement on Facebook about the prospects for a season. In part, the statement said, “While we remain hopeful of a season in one form or another, we cannot ignore the reality of the situation and how difficult it will be for Major League Baseball to assemble players and coaching staffs for the 160 minor league clubs located throughout the country.”
The other two Montana Pioneer League teams have offered similar statements.
Missoula owner Peter Davis told 406mtsports.com he doesn’t think there will be Pioneer League action this season, saying, "there's about as much chance as winning the lottery."
Great Falls team president Scott Reasoner said in a letter on the Voyagers' website: “The honest truth is we find it very hard to believe there will be professional baseball in Montana this summer.”
Heller told 406mtsports.com on Friday when asked if there will be Mustangs baseball this summer, “Honestly, I don’t know. We are ready to go. If they choose to send us players, we will be ready. I just don’t know if they will send us players or not. I don’t have any additional insight.”
As negotiations continue between MLB and MiLB for 2021 and beyond, it has been reported that as many as 42 MiLB teams may not have their player development affiliations renewed. Without player development contracts, MLB will not send players to those teams.
Among the teams likely to lose their affiliations would be those in the eight-team Pioneer League, a short-season Rookie Advanced professional minor league, according to reports.
What Heller is sure about is the Mustangs, whose affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds stretches back 47 years, will be back in Billings next summer, saying he is “100% confident” in that.
“Nobody knows (about this year),” Heller said. “The only thing I know is there will be Mustangs baseball next year at Dehler Park in some way, shape or form. We just don’t know what it looks like yet.
“There have been some stories that ask, ‘Have the Mustangs played there last game?’ No, definitely not.”
In a previous interview with 406mtsports.com, Heller said the Pioneer League would "likely" be contracted.
Heller said Friday that “MLB is committed to preserving baseball in every one of these communities.”
In the end, Heller believes negotiations will end in one of three ways that allow the Mustangs to continue playing in 2021 and beyond.
Scenario A would be “MLB tells its clubs you have the option of funding a fifth affiliate if you want to and if given the option I’m 100% sure Billings will have a MLB affiliate.”
Scenario B for Heller is “we become a professional independent team. This year MLB had a five-round draft and in the past it was 40 rounds. That’s 35 rounds of players that went undrafted this year.”
Heller explained those undrafted players may wind up on professional independent teams. He said 44% of players in MLB in 2019 were drafted in the sixth round or later.
“In theory, you get to play baseball and an opportunity to shine and if you need a little work you can play in an independent league and use it to springboard to the majors.”
Heller said the third scenario for the Mustangs next summer would be a premier summer collegiate baseball league, where college “sophomores and juniors come to Billings and play for our team in the summer and get exposure to MLB scouts prior to the draft.”
Heller doesn’t believe the Pioneer League would be broken up if it remained affiliated. However, there could be a short-season league where some teams were affiliated and some are independents.
If a summer collegiate league or an independent league were formed, Heller believes all Pioneer League members would be a part of it.
“There is no doubt in my mind one of those three is the Billings Mustangs next year,” Heller said. “We just don’t know which yet.”
The one thing Heller is sure of is next year he’ll be enjoying “his favorite” Stang Burger at Dehler Park watching the Mustangs play.
