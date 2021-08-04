BILLINGS — Billings starter Gaylon Viney and relievers Marco Becerril and Tyshaun Chapman held Missoula to four hits in an 8-1 Pioneer League victory Wednesday at Dehler Park.
The trio combined for 12 strikeouts and worked around seven walks, and the Mustangs won for the fifth time in their past six games.
Brandon Pugh's RBI single in the third inning gave Billings a 1-0 lead. The Mustangs built on that in the fourth as a Freddy Achecar triple brought in another run.
Billings doubled its advantage in the fifth on Christian Sepulveda's two-run triple. In the seventh, the Mustangs sent 10 to the plate and tacked on four more runs, highlighted by an RBI single by Anthony Amicangelo and two hit batters and a walk, all with the bases loaded.
The PaddleHeads missed out a pair of prime opportunities, stranding the bases loaded in both the fourth and fifth innings. With the bases loaded again in the eighth, Missoula scored when Jared Akins came in on a wild pitch.
The teams will play Game 2 of their six-game set Thursday night at Dehler Park.
