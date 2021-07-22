BILLINGS — A night after clobbering four home runs, the Billings Mustangs hit four more Thursday in a 12-5 Pioneer League win over the Boise Hawks in front of 2,683 fans at Dehler Park.
Chris Eusay hit his team-leading ninth round-tripper, Jalen Garcia went deep twice for his third homer in two games, and newcomer Christian Sepulveda homered for the second time in as many games since joining the club as the Mustangs won for the fourth straight time.
It’s the longest winning streak of the season for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-1 in the second half.
Despite giving up four runs in the second inning, starter Gaylon Viney (2-5) pitched into the sixth inning to help the Mustangs take the first two games of the series.
Johnny Morell allowed one run in 2.1 innings of relief and Kollin Stone threw a scoreless ninth in his first appearance for the Mustangs.
Sepulveda, who made his Mustangs debut on Wednesday, went 3 for 3, walked twice and drove in four runs. Garcia was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Eusay finished 2 for 3 as the Mustangs out-hit the Hawks 13-5.
Myles Harris and Roby Enriquez homered for Boise (2-3).
The third game of the six-game series is set for Friday night at 6:35 at Dehler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.