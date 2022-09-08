BILLINGS — Playoff tickets for the Billings Mustangs home game on Sept. 12 go on sale Friday at noon.
Tickets for the Pioneer Baseball League contest can be purchased in-person at the Dehler Park box office or business office, over the phone at 406-252-1241, or online at billingsmustangs.com.
The Mustangs will play the Missoula PaddleHeads in the North Divisional playoffs in a best-of-three matchup that will begin on Monday, Sept. 12 at Dehler Park at 6:35 p.m. Missoula is the defending Pioneer League champions.
After a travel day on Tuesday, the series will resume in Missoula with a game on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The if-necessary, winner-take-all third game would be Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:05 p.m., also in Missoula.
The winner will advance to the best-of-three Pioneer League Championship Series beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, against the South Division champion, which will be either the Ogden Raptors or the Grand Junction Rockies.
The Mustangs will finish out the regular season at Dehler Park against the Idaho Falls Chukars with games on Friday (6:35 p.m.) and Saturday (4:05 p.m.).
Fan Appreciation Day is set for the regular-season finale Saturday. A team photo will be given to the first 500 fans and prize giveaways will occur throughout the game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.