BILLINGS — Rain forced the postponement of the Billings Mustangs’ Pioneer League game for the third day in a row Friday.

The Mustangs were set to begin a six-game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday, but the teams have yet to play any of those games.

As a result, doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Dehler Park.

Saturday’s twin bill has a 4:05 p.m. start, with Sunday’s games beginning at 1:05. Monday’s start time has yet to be set.

The first 750 fans through the gates for Saturday’s game will receive a free baseball cards set of the 2021 Mustangs.

Despite being idle for three days, the Mustangs clung to a narrow lead in the Northern Division. At the start of play Friday, Billings (16-11 in the second half) led Missoula by one game and Idaho Falls by two games.

Rocky Mountain is 5-20 for the second half and in last place in the Southern Division.

