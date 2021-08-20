BILLINGS — Rain forced the postponement of the Billings Mustangs’ Pioneer League game for the third day in a row Friday.
The Mustangs were set to begin a six-game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday, but the teams have yet to play any of those games.
As a result, doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Dehler Park.
Saturday’s twin bill has a 4:05 p.m. start, with Sunday’s games beginning at 1:05. Monday’s start time has yet to be set.
The first 750 fans through the gates for Saturday’s game will receive a free baseball cards set of the 2021 Mustangs.
Despite being idle for three days, the Mustangs clung to a narrow lead in the Northern Division. At the start of play Friday, Billings (16-11 in the second half) led Missoula by one game and Idaho Falls by two games.
Rocky Mountain is 5-20 for the second half and in last place in the Southern Division.
