COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday’s scheduled Pioneer League baseball game between the Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes at UCHealth Park was postponed due to inclement weather and poor field conditions.

The teams will play two seven innings games on Sunday to make up for the postponement, with the first contest beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Billings won two of the first three games of the series, including a 19-7 win on Friday and an extra-inning home run derby victory on Thursday.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Monday night at UCHealth Park.

