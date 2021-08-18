BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs' Pioneer League game with Rocky Mountain was postponed due to rain that blanketed Billings for most of the morning and early afternoon Wednesday.
The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday at Dehler Park, with the first game scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m.
The six-game series features two teams trying to halt long losing streaks. The Mustangs returned to Billings having lost five in a row to the Raptors in Ogden, while the Vibes are trying to end a seven-game skid.
Billings is 16-11 in the second half (34-41 overall) and holds a slim one-game lead over Idaho Falls and Missoula for first place in the Northern Division.
Rocky Mountain is in last place in the Southern Division and has struggled all season. The Vibes enter play Thursday 5-20 in the second half and 15-57 overall this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.