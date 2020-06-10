BILLINGS — The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is already threatening the viability of the 2020 Pioneer League Baseball season, and the Billings Mustangs released a statement on social media Wednesday expressing doubt that things will begin on time.
“Unfortunately, due to the difficulties and many logistical challenges resulting from the COVID-19 situation, it is highly unlikely that the Mustangs’ 2020 season will begin as originally scheduled on June 19,” the club wrote on its Facebook page.
“The minor league season was suspended in early April and will continue to be suspended until such time that professional baseball announces a start date or officially cancels the season entirely.”
The Mustangs join the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers among the Pioneer League teams that have publicly indicated a sense of uncertainty regarding the upcoming season.
“While we remain hopeful of a season in one form or another, we cannot ignore the reality of the situation and how difficult it will be for Major League Baseball to assemble players and coaching staffs for the 160 minor league clubs located throughout the country,” the Mustangs wrote.
“We will continue providing updates as we receive information and announcements from professional baseball regarding the season.”
The Mustangs indicated in the announcement that they may be contacted with questions or additional information by phone at 406-252-1241 or email at mustangs@billingsmustangs.com.
The Mustangs are still scheduled to begin the season at home against Great Falls, pending further official notice.
In May, the team laid off three full-time front-office employees.
Meanwhile, all eight teams in the Pioneer League are still in danger of losing their player development agreements with their Major League Baseball affiliates after 2020, as MLB and Minor League Baseball continue to negotiate a new Professional Baseball Agreement, which expires in September.
The Pioneer League’s teams are among the 42 clubs MLB wishes to expunge in an effort to shrink and streamline the minor league system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.