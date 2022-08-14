IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs scored early and often to rout the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-3 in Pioneer Baseball League play Sunday.
Billings jumped out 5-0 after a half inning of play en route to its third straight victory over the Chukars.
The Mustangs won the six-game series, 4-2.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 37-33 overall and 12-12 in the second half of the season. Idaho Falls fell to 40-32, 13-11.
Billings hitters amassed 16 hits and while Idaho Falls only scored three runs it wasn't because of a lack of hitting. The Chukars accumulated 14 hits in the game, which lasted 3 hours and 42 minutes.
While both teams were able to produce plenty of hits, there were also a lot of strikeouts in the game. Five Billings pitchers struck out 10 Chukars. Five Idaho Falls pitchers doubled that total, whiffing 20 Mustangs. A story about the game on the Mustangs' website said the 20 strikeouts were the Ponies most in a game since 2010.
Billings struck for seven extra-base hits with Jacob Kline and Bryce Jackson each hitting a home run, and Crews Taylor, Jordan Hovey, Jackson Raper, Andrew Fernandez and Brian Parreira all smacking two-base hits.
Parreira batted 4 for 5 for Billings with two runs and an RBI. Taylor, Gabe Wurtz, Fernandez, and Bryce Jackson each had two hits.
Monday is an off day for the Pioneer League. The Mustangs will begin a three-game set at Great Falls (40-31, 13-11) on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.