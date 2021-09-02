BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored twice in the bottom of the eighth on the way to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball Thursday at Dehler Park.
Trailing by a run, Brandt Broussard drew a bases-loaded walk and Jesus Azuaje later brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Tyshawn Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close the game.
Cameron Comer hit a solo homer for the Mustangs in the second inning, which tied the score 1-1. Jalen Garcia came through with a two-strike, two-out single up the middle to put Billings ahead 2-1.
Idaho Falls took a 3-2 advantage in the sixth on Tyler Van Marter's RBI single through the left side. The Chukars' Matt Feinstein later had a sacrifice fly for his league-leading 108th RBI of the season.
The Mustangs pulled back within 4-3 when Azuaje ripped a run-scoring double down the left field line in the seventh.
Billings manager Joe Kruzel was not present. The Mustangs' front office said Kruzel "doesn't feel well" and was absent as a precaution. Hitting coach Angel Franco served as the field manager.
The teams play Game 3 of their six-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
