BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs have scheduled intrasquad scrimmages on Friday and Saturday and admission is free to both contests.

The scrimmages will begin at 6:35 p.m. both days and open seating is available. Limited concessions will be available and the team store will be open.

The Mustangs open the 2023 Pioneer Baseball League season, their first under manager Billy Horton, May 23 vs. the Missoula PaddleHeads at Dehler Park at 6:35 p.m.

Coaches reported to Billings on Sunday and players reported to Dehler Park Monday. Overall, 32 players have been invited to spring training with the Mustangs. The Mustangs will announce their opening-day roster on Sunday, May 21.

The Mustangs Pioneer League baseball games will be on the radio this year on KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and at espn910.com .