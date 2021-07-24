BILLINGS — Alejandro Rivero’s home run on his final swing of the second knockout round sent the Boise Hawks to a victory over the Billings Mustangs Saturday night in front of 3,149 fans at Dehler Park.
Boise’s win ended a five-game winning streak for the Mustangs, who went into the ninth inning leading 3-2.
Mustangs reliever Marco Becerril stymied the Hawks on one hit for 4.1 innings before he was lifted with one out in the ninth after walking Myles Miller. Gerald Bautista was brought in to close out the game, but he gave up an RBI double to Myles Harris and the score was tied 3-3.
Bautista got the final two outs, giving the Mustangs a chance for a walk-off victory. Instead, Boise’s Jared Price struck out the side, sending the game to the extra-inning knockout round.
Players are given five swings in 10 pitches from a member of their own team during the knockout round, with the team getting the most home runs declared the victor.
Niether Boise’s Wladimir Galindo nor Billings’ Christian Sepulveda were successful in the first round and Rivero used up his first four swings before finally connecting on his last chance of the second round. The Mustangs’ Tristen Carranza tried to match Rivero’s homer, but he was unsuccessful, giving Boise the win.
The Hawks ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-4 in the second half. The Mustangs fell to 5-2.
The Mustangs’ Chris Eusay went 0 for 3 and saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end. Eusay did earn a base on balls in the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 straight games. Teammate Anthony Amicangelo hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games.
The fifth of the six-game set between the teams is Sunday at Dehler Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
