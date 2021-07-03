IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls routed Billings 20-3 in a Pioneer League contest Saturday at Melaleuca Field, sending the Mustangs to their 13th loss in 14 games.
Idaho Falls broke it open in the fourth inning with nine runs. Tyler Kelly led off with a solo home run, and Brady West's three-run triple dealt another blow. Mustangs pitchers also allowed four runs with three walks and a hit-by-pitch all with the bases loaded.
Chukars starter Eric Brodkowitz (3-1) allowed one hit over seven innings, striking out five without allowing a walk. Four Mustangs pitchers issued 14 walks.
Billings got on the board in the sixth with an RBI single off the bat of Tristen Carranza. The Mustangs got two more in the eighth when Brandt Broussard scored on a passed ball and Anthony Amicangelo hit a sacrifice fly.
With a single in the eighth, Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Garcia has now hit safely in 21 of his last 24.
Billings and Idaho Falls will play the second game of their series Sunday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.