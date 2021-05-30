Pitcher Adolfo Espinoza

Billings Mustangs starting pitcher Adolfo Espinoza earned the win against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday at Dehler Park. The Mustangs prevailed 12-8. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Playing in his first game of the season, Jordan Hovey batted 4 for 4 and the Billings Mustangs bounced back from a defeat a day earlier to down the Rocky Mountain Vibes 12-8 in Pioneer League baseball Sunday at Dehler Park.

Hovey, a shortstop, hit a home run and a double and finished with two runs and three RBIs. 

Former Montana State Billings standout Daniel Cipriano, batting .281, finished 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI batting in the eighth position. It was his eighth RBI of the year.

On Saturday, Rocky Mountain starting pitcher Jean Correa retired 12 Mustangs batters in a row at one point and threw 7.2 innings in a 7-2 Vibes' win.

The Mustangs got in a groove offensively on Sunday, with 16 hits against five Vibes pitchers to even their record at 4-4. The Vibes fell to 4-4 with the loss.

Chris Eusay, who is batting .300 for the Ponies in 30 at-bats, finished 2 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.

Billings cleaned up its fielding on Sunday, only committing two errors after having five on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Adolfo Espinoza earned the win for Billings, throwing five innings and allowing five hits, five runs (three earned), and one walk while fanning five. For the year, Espinoza is 1-1 and has a 5.00 ERA over nine innings. 

The Mustangs and Vibes play once again in the final game of their six-game series on Monday at Dehler. First pitch is 1:05 P.M

