MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads saw their nine-game win streak come to an end with a loss to the rival Billings Mustangs in a knock-out scenario.
The teams were tied after nine innings and the game was decided by the new knock-out rule in which sluggers are pitted against one another, each getting 10 pitches from close range. Aaron Bond of the PaddleHeads and Chris Salvey of the Mustangs both had an opportunity to give their team a victory.
Salvey’s home run to left field was the swing that Billings needed.
Billings took control of the game in the fourth inning thanks to a four-run rally to make the score 5-0. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Chris Eusay with two outs.
Missoula rallied back into the game and took its first lead in the seventh when third baseman Sam Troyer doubles home a pair of runners to make the score 6-5. The Mustangs answered in the eighth as Caeden Harris hit an RBI single to make the score 6-6.
The PaddleHeads (16-3) and Mustangs (8-11) will play again Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Andrew Bash will get the start on the mound for Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.