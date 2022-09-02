OGDEN, Utah — The Billings Mustangs pounded out 19 hits – including three grand-slam home runs – in beating the Ogden Raptors 19-1 Friday night in Pioneer League baseball.
Juan Teixeiro, Andrew Fernandez, Jordan Hovey and Bryce Jackson homered for the Mustangs (47-40). Fernandez, Hovey and Jackson had the grand slams.
The four HRs is a season high for a single game.
Jackson drove in six runs, while Fernandez and Hovey added five RBIs apiece.
It was 0-0 after three innings. Billings scored its 19 runs in the final six frames, including five-run outbursts in the fifth and sixth innings.
Fernandez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Hovey got his in the fifth and Jackson delivered in the sixth.
Ogden (49-40) was held to just two hits by a trio of Mustangs pitchers: Elijah Gill, McLain Harris and Jack Cunningham.
Starter Gill gave up two hits in six innings of work. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed one earned run.
Relievers Harris and Cunningham didn't allowed a hit over the final three innings. They combined for five strikeouts and one walk.
Jesus Valdez homered for the Raptors. Alejandro Rivero doubled for Ogden.
The six-game series will conclude Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. start.
The Raptors led the series, 3-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.