BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks did it again Friday night, beating the Billings Mustangs for the third straight night — this time 11-4 — and handing the Mustangs their seventh consecutive setback in Pioneer League baseball play.

Boise's Jason Dicochea and Wladimi Galindo homered as the Hawks improved to 12-18 overall. They also had two doubles and two triples against the Mustangs (11-19).

Galindo batted 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Dicochea plated two runs.

Billings received three hits from Jerry Chavarria and two apiece from Jalen Garcia and Liam Sabino.

Sabino doubled twice.

Garcia, a former Montana State Billings standout, is batting .302 for the Mustangs.

The Hawks and Mustangs will play Game 4 of their six-game series on Saturday beginning at 7:15 p.m.

