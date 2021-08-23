BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia homered and doubled Monday night and Kelvan Pilot and Yasnier Laureano combined to pitch a shutout as the Billings Mustangs beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 7-0 in the opening game of a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
The Mustangs (19-14, 37-44) also won the nightcap 7-2 to remain on top of the second-half Northern Division standings.
Billings and Rocky Mountain split the weather-plagued six-game series, 3-3. They played three consecutive doubleheaders.
In the opener, Garcia batted 2 for 3. It was the 12th home run of the season and 21st double for the former Montana State Billings standout.
Christian Sepulveda, Anthony Amicangelo and Freddy Achecar also doubled for the Mustangs.
Starter Pilot allowed three hits in his 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two. Laureano pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits.
In the second game, Billings started quickly with a four-run first inning.
Garcia added three more hits to raise his season average to .341.
Amicangelo tripled and drove in his 68th run of the season.
Pitchers Jason Seevers, Neil Lang and Andrew Click combined to allow five hits for the Mustangs.
Billings will be off on Tuesday, then begin a six-game series in Great Falls on Wednesday night.
