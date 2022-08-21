BILLINGS — Andrew Fernandez drove in pinch runner Burle Dixon with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 4-3 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park on Sunday.
It was the third straight win for Billings, all against Great Falls.
With the victory, the Mustangs swept the three-game set at Dehler. Billings won 7-4 on Friday and 10-6 on Saturday.
The Mustangs improved to 42-34 overall and 17-13 in the second half of the season. Great Falls dropped to 41-36, 14-16.
Prior to the Ponies and Voyagers meeting for three games in Billings, the teams played a three-game set in Great Falls from Aug. 16-18. Great Falls won the last contest of that series, but Billings won the first two games and won five of six overall against the Voyagers in the last week.
Fernandez finished with two RBIs and a walk on Sunday. Crews Taylor, Abraham Mow, Jackson Raper and Dixon all crossed the plate for Billings.
In the bottom of the third, Jacob Kline tripled for Billings to score Raper to give the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.
Billings scored three runs in the third. Taylor scored on a throwing error in the frame and Mow was plated when Fernandez grounded out to third.
Gabe Wurtz finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a double for the Ponies.
Christopher De guzman homered in the top of the eighth for the Voyagers. Jake Malec and Collin Runge each had an RBI for Great Falls.
Four Billings pitchers gave up 10 hits, but walked four and struck out eight. All three of Great Falls' runs were earned.
Billings starting pitcher Ethan McRae worked 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while walking one and fanning two. Jack Cunningham then pitched 1.2 innings before McLain Harris relieved. Harris (2-0) earned the win, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing one hit, one run and one walk. He struck out five. Beaux Bonvillain recorded his eighth save by pitching the final 2/3 of an inning.
Great Falls pitchers Tanner Brown (five innings pitched), Anthony Becerra-Lope (2) and Brad Demco (1) scattered five hits and four runs (all earned). Billings batters drew five walks and struck out nine times.
Billings has Monday off before opening a six-game home stand against Missoula on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
NOTES: According to previous Mustangs Game Notes, outfielder Jalen Garcia — a former Billings Scarlet and MSU Billings player — was placed on the injured list on Aug. 16. The move was retroactive to Aug. 13. Garcia, who is batting.319 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs in 65 games, has not played since the opener at Idaho Falls on Aug. 9. ... The announced attendance was 1,796 and the duration of the game was 3 hours, 2 minutes. ... Stu Bertrand of Billings was the first base umpire. The Billings Outlaws indoor football team announced on Aug. 17 that Bertrand was hired as the club's vice president of operations.
