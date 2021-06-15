MISSOULA — A big fourth-inning surge helped lift the Billings Mustangs over the Missoula PaddleHeads Monday in the rubber game of a best-of-3 series, 5-4.
The Mustangs did most of their damage in the fourth, scoring four runs on three doubles and a single. Jalen Garcia brought home a pair of runs with a double to highlight the inning and finished the game 3 for 5.
Despite the fact the fourth inning marked the last time Billings got on the board, it never relinquished the lead.
Missoula mounted a comeback in the fifth, scoring a pair to cut into the lead. Trevin Esquerra brought in a run on an RBI single and later scored on a fielder’s choice. The PaddleHeads added runs in both the seventh and eighth innings but they were not enough.
Missoula had the potential tying run on second in the ninth but failed to deliver.
PaddleHeads starting pitcher Andy Toelken was removed from the game after recording the first out of the fifth inning, and in the process ended his pro career after announcing his retirement earlier in the day. The Florida native saw some of his first action as a pro in Missoula as a member of the Osprey in 2018. The final out Toelken recorded was a fitting sendoff as he struck out Caeden Harris and exited the game to a standing ovation.
Missoula (17-4) will start a six-game road trip on Wednesday. To start the trip, the PaddleHeads will play the Southern Division-leading Raptors (18-3) in a three-game set.
First pitch from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
—Missoulian staff
