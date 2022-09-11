BILLINGS — Playoff baseball returns to Dehler Park Monday night.
The Billings Mustangs will host the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park in the first game of a best-of-three North Divisional playoff series.
Missoula finished the year with the best record in the Pioneer League at 69-26, while Billings had the second best record in the North Division at 53-41.
The PaddleHeads had the best record in the North in both the first-half and second-half of the season.
Both the Mustangs and PaddleHeads enter the playoffs on a tear as each has went 8-2 in their last 10 games.
The Mustangs had a seven-game winning streak scissored Saturday night against Idaho Falls with an 8-4 setback at Dehler Park in their regular-season finale. Missoula lost 6-2 at Boise on Saturday.
After the first game in the North Divisional playoff series, the teams will travel to Missoula.
Tuesday is an off day and the second game will be played Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The third if-necessary game, would be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Tickets for the playoff opener at Dehler Monday are available at billingsmustangs.com, and can also be purchased at Dehler Park, or over the phone at 406-252-1241 on Monday.
The winner between the Mustangs and PaddleHeads will advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series Sept. 17-20. The South Division playoff series features the Ogden Raptors (51-43) and the Grand Junction Rockies (62-33) and that series also begins Monday with Game 1 in Grand Junction (Colorado).
In a story on the Mustangs’ website, it was noted that Missoula won 11 of the 14 regular-season meetings between the clubs. However, the Mustangs earned all three of their wins in the last series between the two sides, a six-game set (Aug. 23-28) in downtown Billings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.