BILLINGS — Players on the Billings Mustangs baseball team this season will be reporting Monday for the upcoming Pioneer League season, a club spokesperson confirmed to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

Workouts and practices will begin this week in advance of the Mustangs' season opener against the Missoula PaddleHeads at 6:35 p.m. May 23 at Dehler Park.

Billings, which will play its 75th anniversary season this year and third as an independent team, will have a new-look front office and coaching staff trying to make another deep postseason run after making it to the North Division Series — a round from the championship series — a year ago, losing to Missoula.

Gary Roller, a Billings native that led the team as its general manager for 19 years, retired in the offseason. Matt Allen, a former college baseball player from Colorado who spent seven years in the then-Grand Junction Rockies' (now Jackalopes) front office prior to his new role, was named as Roller's successor in January.

The Mustangs' dugout will have some new faces in charge, as well. Billy Horton — a former coach for multiple major-league franchises, most notably with the San Francisco Giants organization from 2012-19 — was hired in the offseason to succeed Jim Riggleman as manager, and he'll be joined by pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen (a former coach with the now-extinct Butte Copper Kings) and hitting coach Craig Maddox.

Billings' current roster on its website best reflects what names are for certain to play for the team this summer, per a team spokesperson, though a few additional players could enter the mix later on. Among the most notable returnees is outfielder Gabe Wurtz, who hit 20 home runs with 81 RBIs last season.

Horton is also expected to trim his roster to at least 26 players by May 21, per the spokesperson.

Mustangs fans will have opportunities to catch glimpses of the team at Dehler Park before the Pioneer League season officially gets underway with two intrasquad scrimmages starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday that will be free and open to the public. Seating at the ballpark will open an hour beforehand and will be first-come, first-serve, while the team store and limited concessions will be open.

Billings went 52-39 last season, finishing second in the Pioneer League North Division.