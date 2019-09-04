BILLINGS — Pinch-hitter Garrett Wolforth reduced the Mustangs’ magic number to clinching the second-half North Division title to one with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning as Billings topped the Missoula Osprey 6-5 Wednesday night in front of 2,026 fans at Dehler Park.
The Mustangs (22-13, 37-36) and Osprey (19-16, 39-34) are chasing the division’s second-half playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season. They’ll play again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park, with the series continuing Friday and wrapping up Saturday. One Mustangs win in the final three games clinches a postseason berth for Billings.
The second-half champion will take on first-half champ Idaho Falls in the best-of-3 division series.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th, the Mustangs tied the score with an RBI single by Eric Yang, who outlasted Mitchell Stumpo (1-1) in a 12 pitch at-bat. After Yang reached second base on a wild pitch, Ranser Amador came in to pinch run for Yang.
Wolforth, playing his fourth game for the Mustangs, then singled to left center to score Amador, and teammates engulfed Wolforth near first base.
The win ended a six-game losing streak for the Mustangs, who trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh before Ryan Callihan tied things up with a two-out grand slam, his first homer for the Mustangs after joining the team at the end of August.
Missoula took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on Jose Reyes’ RBI double. Reyes finished with three RBIs, and Tristen Carranza hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for Missoula.
Ryan Dunne (6-4) picked up the win despite giving up the run in the 10th.
