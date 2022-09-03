OGDEN, Utah — Jason Barth hit two home runs and the Billings Mustangs used a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning Saturday night to break open a close game and beat the Ogden Raptors 16-4 in Pioneer League baseball.
A three-run home run by Barth was the biggest highlight in the eighth.
Gabe Wurtz also delivered an RBI triple, Burle Dixon and Jackson Raper stroked run-scoring doubles and Jordan Hovey provided a two-run single.
Billings sent 16 batters to the plate.
Barth also poked a solo home run in the second inning. He batted 2 for 4 and drove in four runs.
Barth's first home run of the game was also historic. It was the Mustangs' 100th homer on the season.
According to a Mustangs' press release, Billings reached triple digits in home runs for the first time since 1963, and only the fourth time in its 69-year history.
The game capped a six-game series, with both the Mustangs and the Raptors winning three games each.
The Mustangs (23-19, 48-40) collected 17 hits in the series finale.
Juan Teixeira, Crews Taylor and Wurtz had three hits apiece. Raper and Barth had two each.
Andrew Fernandez drove in three runs. Teixeira had two doubles.
Ogden (20-22, 49-41) received solo home runs from Josh Broughton in the fifth and Sonny Ullian in the seventh.
The Raptors used eight pitchers against the Mustangs.
Billings starter Ethan McRae was the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs and and five hits in 5.2 innings.
Relievers McLain Harris and Zach Penrod combined to pitch 2.2 scoreless innings at the end of the game.
The Mustangs have Sunday off and then bring the regular-season schedule to a close with a six-game stand against the Idaho Falls Chukars beginning on Monday night at Dehler Park.
