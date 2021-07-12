BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night as the Billings Mustangs slipped past the visiting Great Falls Voyagers 7-6 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Garcia, a former Montana State Billings standout, opened the ninth with a triple. The next two Mustang batters, Anthony Amicangelo and Freddy Achecar, were issued intentional walks to load the bases.
The next batter, Marcus Skundrich, walked on a 3-1 count to bring Garcia home for the walk-off victory.
Garcia raised his batting average to .313 by going 3 for 5 at the plate. It was his fifth triple this season.
Newcomer Achecar went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double.
Achecar is now 8 for 11 with three doubles and a home run in his first three games with the Mustangs.
Great Falls tied the game at 6-all in the top of the ninth with a three-run outburst. Chris Caffrey's two-run single was the highlight.
Jason Matthews had three hits for the Voyagers. Cris Ruiz had two hits, while Troy Dixon drove in two runs.
The Mustangs (18-27) will begin a six-game series at Missoula on Wednesday.
