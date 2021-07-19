MISSOULA — The visiting Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula PaddleHeads for the second consecutive night Monday, posting an 8-5 triumph in a Pioneer League baseball matchup.
After seeing a 5-0 lead slip away, the Mustangs snapped a 5-5 deadlock in the top of the fifth and grabbed the lead for keeps when Anthony Amicangelo led off with a home run.
It was one of three homers hit by the Mustangs, with Tristen Carranza and Chris Eusay also going deep in the final game of a six-game set, which was won by Missoula (36-15) four games to two.
Billings (20-31) added two more runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Jesus Azuaje and a sacrifice fly by Jalen Garcia.
Amicangelo, batting .358, had three of the Mustangs' nine hits. Garcia and Marcus Skundrich had doubles.
Starter Alex Smith was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He allowed five earned runs in six innings of work, giving up 10 hits.
Smith struck out five and walked two. Tyshaun Chapman got the save.
The PaddleHeads received home runs from Luke Navigato and Bryan Leef.
After taking Tuesday off, the Mustangs will be playing at home on Wednesday night against the Boise Hawks. It will be a six-game series, with the first game scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.
