BILLINGS — Gabe Wurtz belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night to help highlight the Billings Mustangs' 10-6 Pioneer League victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park.
The Mustangs (41-34) were leading 8-6 before Wurtz's 19th home run of the season.
Billings jumped ahead 7-2 after the first three innings.
Jordan Hovey, Brian Parreira, Bryce Jackson and Crews Taylor all had two hits for the Mustangs.
Parreira drove in four runs. He doubled in two runs in the first inning and singled in two more in the second.
Taylor hit an RBI double in the fourth. It was one of four doubles on the night for Billings.
The Mustangs finished with 12 hits.
Foster Pace (2-1) got the pitching win with 2.1 innings of relief work. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one earned run.
Closer Beaux Bonvillain recorded his seventh save, giving up one hit and striking out four in 1.1 innings.
It was Bonvillain's 22nd straight scoreless appearance for the Mustangs.
Michael Deebs, Collin Runge and Breydon Daniels notched two hits apiece for Great Falls (41-35). Deebs had two RBIs.
Lukas Polanco had a solo home run for the Voyagers.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.