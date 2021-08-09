BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning for the Billings Mustangs Monday night in beating the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads 8-7 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Tristen Carranza opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk. After Christian Sepulveda struck out swinging, Amicangelo delivered his double to right to score Carranza with the winning run.
The Northern Division-leading Mustangs, who rallied from a 6-2 deficit en route to the walk-off win, improved to 15-6 in second-half play and 33-36 overall. Missoula fell to 12-9 and 47-22.
Billings won the six-game series, 4-2.
Amicangelo batted 4 for 5 with four RBIs. He is hitting .380 this summer.
Sepulveda also doubled for the Mustangs.
Missoula's Cameron Thompson doubled and finished with three RBIs.
The PaddleHeads stroked six doubles, two of them by Jared Akins.
Mustang reliever Tyshaun Chapman was the winning pitcher. He threw the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out three.
Billings will have Tuesday off to travel to Ogden, Utah, where a six-game series will be played beginning Wednesday night.
